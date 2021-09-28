Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published
Last Update 1 hour ago

Newsom says statewide vaccine mandate in schools is 'on the table'

California already mandates several vaccines for students

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
California business owners fear more restrictions after Newsom's win Video

California business owners fear more restrictions after Newsom's win

Former San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious, Pizzeria Tra Vigne owner Cynthia Ariosta and Calwise Spirits Co. owner Aaron Bergh share their concerns for continuing business.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday a potential statewide coronavirus vaccine mandate is "on the table" for students 12 and older and his office is discussing it with school districts across the state. 

"We’re working very closely with their staff to understand the logistical challenges and hurdles," Newsom told reporters, according to the Sacramento Bee. "There are issues that we are working through that are unique and distinctive by region. And so we’re in that process of adjudicating the larger consideration, as we said it’s on the table, but no announcement to make today." 

Newsom issued an executive order last month requiring teachers to get vaccinated or take regular coronavirus tests along with a statewide mask order for students and teachers. 

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in San Francisco. Newsom said Tuesday a potential statewide coronavirus vaccine mandate is "on the table" for students 12 and older and his office is discussing it with school districts across the state. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in San Francisco. Newsom said Tuesday a potential statewide coronavirus vaccine mandate is "on the table" for students 12 and older and his office is discussing it with school districts across the state. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NORTH CAROLINA HOSPITAL SYSTEM NOVANT HEALTH TO FIRE 175 EMPLOYEES WHO REFUSED COVID VACCINE MANDATE  

California mandates several vaccines for students, including for diphtheria, chickenpox, mumps, measles and rubella and hepatitis B. 

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghalysaid in a statement the state is watching how the Los Angeles Unified School District’s vaccine mandate for students 12 and older rolls out and "understanding what it means for students and families alike, staff as well, and watching as other counties consider the same."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Oakland Unified School District has also voted for a mandate for children 12 and older, the Bee reported. 

Newsom's office referred Fox News to his comments at the press conference following a request for comment. 

More from Politics