Newsom says California 'very likely' to extend 'stay at home' order

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that he would likely extend his state's stay-at-home order.

"Based upon all the data," Newsom, a Democrat, said at a news conference. "It’s very likely that we’re going to extend the stay at home order."

The order was set to expire on Dec. 30 for the southern part of the state, according to ABC7. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly reportedly said the decision would be made over the weekend or early next week.

The state's department of public health said on Monday that both the San Joaquin Valley an Southern California saw 0.0% intensive care unit capacity. The capacity was much higher for northern Caifornia at 28.7% while the Bay Area saw 13.7% and the Greater Sacramento region saw 16.2%.

NEWSOM SUED BY RESTAURANT OWNER OVER CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN

Overall the state has seen nearly 1.9 million cases, with 37,892 newly recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized across California with confirmed COVID-19 infections is more than double the state’s previous peak, reached in July, and a state model forecasts the total could hit 75,000 patients by mid-January.

The news came amid an uproar over California's restrictions and, more specifically, how Newsom handled the crisis.

In a video that went viral earlier this month, a California bar owner broke down as she discussed the impact of coronavirus regulations on her business.

"I’m losing everything," she said. "Everything I own is being taken away from me and they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio, which is right over here," she continued, her voice trembling with emotion. "And people wonder why I’m protesting and why I have had enough.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They have not given us money and they have shut us down. We cannot survive, my staff cannot survive," she said, returning to her business.

The owner, Angela Marsden of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in Sherman Oaks, filed a lawsuit against the governor on Sunday alleging that his regulations were too broad.

The Associated Press and Dom Callichio contributed to this report.