New York’s Tenney increases lead over Dem in country’s only undecided House race

New York Republican candidate Claudia Tenney’s lead over the state's incumbent increased to 122 votes after more than 300 votes were found that were attributed to an error by county election officials, a report said.

The Post-Standard reported that Oneida County election officials had been reviewing ballots and determined that 393 of the votes were registered on time and legitimate. Of those ballots, 232 went to Rep. Anthony Brindisi. Oswego County News Now reported that the ballot count could be completed by Monday.

The contest between Brindisi, the Democrat incumbent, and Tenney is the only race in the country that has not yet been certified. The seat representing New York’s 22nd Congressional District is empty. The candidates have sparred in court over disputed affidavit and absentee ballots cast in their district in central New York.

The Post-Standard reported that a total of 312,066 votes were cast in the district and the election has been "beleaguered by errors" and ended up in the State Supreme Court.

The Oswego County News Now report said that Tenney enjoyed a 28,422 vote lead over her Democrat opponent, but that lead evaporated to about 200 after absentee ballots were counted. The legal fight saw the tally oscillate between candidates.