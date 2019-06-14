New York Times op-ed: 'I know everyone's tired, but democracy is not going to save itself'

In a new op-ed Friday, author and columnist Michelle Goldberg warned that President Trump is "unbound," arguing that his remark this week on potentially accepting dirt from foreign countries on his political rivals shows he has "no loyalty" to the United States.

In the New York Times piece, titled "Trump to America: Who’s Going to Stop Me?" Goldberg questions whether the "alarming" moment will galvanize the opposition.

"Maybe the insult of it can jolt the country out of its current stasis," she wrote.

"Every so often, Trump says or does something so grotesque that it cuts through the despairing numbness engendered by his presidency, galvanizing the forces of decency anew. It happened after Trump defended white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, after he compared nonwhite countries to excrement, and after he bowed and scraped before Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. This should be one of those moments."

Trump said in an interview with ABC News that he would listen to information from foreign governments, saying that "there isn't anything wrong with listening." He also gave conflicting answers on whether he'd contact the FBI, saying at one point that he would not.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" Friday, the president sought to clarify the controversial comments, while arguing the heat should really be on Democrats for the alleged spying on his 2016 campaign. He seemed to say he'd report it to the FBI, at least if he sensed something was wrong.

"If I thought anything was incorrect or badly stated, I'd report it to the attorney general, the FBI, I'd report it to law enforcement absolutely."

Goldberg said the so-called Trump "Resistance is exhausted by last year’s push to retake the House and deflated by the anti-climactic aftermath of the Mueller report."

"For two and a half years, as Trump has treated his oath of office the way he’s rumored to have treated a Moscow hotel bed, it’s felt as if something has to give. But day by day, what’s giving is the will to stop him," she wrote.

She highlighted the nationwide demonstrations planned for Saturday to call on Congress to move forward on impeachment.

"Two years ago the president basically admitted to obstruction of justice on television when he told an interviewer, Lester Holt of NBC, that he’d fired James Comey as F.B.I. director because of the Russia investigation. Now he’s telling us, again on TV, that having gotten away with accepting foreign help in an election once, he’s planning to do it again. I know everyone’s tired. But democracy is not going to save itself," she concluded.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.