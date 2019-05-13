New York Times writer warns Trump is tearing at "fabric of this country," could become a "lawless and unaccountable" king

A fiery New York Times piece has claimed President Trump is clawing at the "conventional fabric of this country" and "may well become the first American king, lawless and unaccountable."

The piece, penned by columnist Charles Blow for the outlet's Sunday edition, issued the dire warning to readers amid the administration's ongoing battle with House Democrats in the aftermath of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

"We are drifting dangerously close to an imperial presidency that exists above and outside the rules we thought were designed to prevent such an occurrence," Blow wrote.

Blow backed his extreme warning by pointing to the letter from hundreds of former federal prosecutors, who said they believed Trump would have been indicted by Mueller for obstruction of justice if he weren't president.

"Each of us believes that the conduct of President Trump described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would, in the case of any other person not covered by the Office of Legal Counsel policy against indicting a sitting President, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice," the prosecutors' statement read.

Blow said the "only avenue" for Congress is impeachment, but Republicans "have declared Trump their king and bowed to his maleficent majesty," while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., has been "overly cautious" of pursuing impeachment.

Blow said as the 2020 presidential election draws nearer, he fears Democrats will be more wary of impeaching Trump.

"Trump may well become the first American king, lawless and unaccountable, by default, by an overall political paralysis," he concluded.

The piece comes after a writer for the Times, which Trump often accuses of being biased against him, last month backed one of the president's signature policies -- his border wall.

Thomas Friedman, a long-time member of The New York Times and columnist for the newspaper since 1995, has been scathing in his criticism of President Trump. In a column last February, the award-winning writer described Trump as the “biggest threat to the integrity of our democracy today.”

Yet, Friedman defended the need for a wall after making a trip to the border himself.

“Without a high wall, too many Americans will lack confidence that we can control our borders, and they therefore will oppose the steady immigration we need," he wrote last month.