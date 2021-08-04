Plane flies 'Remove Cuomo' banner above New York state Capitol

A plane flew above the New York state Capitol on Wednesday demanding lawmakers impeach Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo following the bombshell sexual harassment report from the state attorney general.

"The report is in," the banner read in big, bold letters. "Remove Cuomo now."

CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN IN VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAW, NY AG FINDS

The sky-high demand comes as Cuomo weathers the bombshell report from New York Attorney General Letitia James. The AG published her highly anticipated report that found the governor violated state and federal law by sexually harassing multiple women over the course of seven years.

The probe was based on 11 complaints — with nine of them being from current or former staffers — and interviewed over 170 people, finding that Cuomo had harassed both current and former employees of his administration.

"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law," James said in a statement.

Since the report, Democrats across his state and the nation have turned their backs on the disgraced governor, who defiantly continues to resist their growing calls to resign.

Cuomo is also facing an impeachment push from the New York Assembly, the speaker of which, Democrat Carl Heastie, said would move "expeditiously."

"After our conference this afternoon to discuss the Attorney General’s report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office," Heastie said in a statement shared by The Wall Street Journal's Jimmy Vielkind. "Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible."

Cuomo delivered a video address Tuesday afternoon following the release of the report, which was based on the allegations of 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees. The allegations included claims that Cuomo made inappropriate comments or touched them without consent.

He declined to resign and claimed that the investigation was "biased" and political.

"First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said. "I am 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been."

Cuomo's office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene