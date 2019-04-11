New York Post’s front page calls out Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 comments: ‘Here’s your something’

The New York Post on Thursday hit back at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., following her recent comments on the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the U.S.

The dramatic front page had an infamous photo of New York City’s Twin Towers on fire on the day of the attacks. The towers collapsed after they were hit by planes that were hijacked. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.

CRENSHAW CALLS OUT OMAR FOR DESCRIBING 9/11 ATTACKS AS ‘SOME PEOPLE DID SOMETHING’

The page read: “Rep. Ilhan Omar: 9/11 was ‘some people did something.’”

“Here’s your something: 2,977 people dead by terrorism.”

WHITE HOUSE RIPS OMAR FOR CALLING STEPHEN MILLER A 'WHITE NATIONALIST,' HIGHLIGHTS HER 'HISTORY OF ANTI-SEMITIC COMMENTS

The bottom of the cover read in small lettering: “Omar outraged the families of 9/11 victims by referring dismissively to the terrorist attacks while speaking to a Muslim lobbying group.”

The Post was referring to Omar’s recent comments at the Council of American-Islamic Relations [CAIR] fundraiser last month where she called upon other Muslim-Americans to “make people uncomfortable” with their activism. However, another part of the speech surfaced on social media this week in which Omar described the terror attacks perpetrated by Al Qaeda.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar said at the event.

Her comments prompted a response from Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a former Navy SEAL who lost his right eye after being injured by an IED in Afghanistan.

“First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as 'some people who did something,'” Crenshaw wrote in a tweet. “Unbelievable.”

Omar, who became the first Somali-American elected to Congress in November, appeared on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday night where her comments were not addressed. The freshman congresswoman told the host she was still “learning” after she was accused of making an anti-Semitic remark in February.

“The whole process really has been one of growth for me, right,” she said. “I’m learning that everything is not as simple as we might think. As I’ve said to my constituents and my colleagues, when you tell me that you are pained by something I say, I will always listen and I will acknowledge your pain.”

Fox News’ Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report.