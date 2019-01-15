New York legislators vote to ban gay conversion therapy, add gender identity to state anti-discrimination laws

New York legislators have voted to ban gay conversion therapy and add gender identity to the state's anti-discrimination laws.

Both measures passed the state Senate and Assembly on Tuesday. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign both bills into law.

While the Assembly passed the bill 11 times, Tuesday marked the first time it passed in both legislative chambers. The bills have been priorities for Democrats, but they both had died in the Senate until this year when Democrats took over the chamber following election gains in November.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said she's proud of the move, which she said affirms the Senate "stand[s] with our LGBTQ community," adding that she plans to "move ahead with our ambitious, progressive agenda."

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie shared similar thoughts, saying in a statement that Assembly Democrats are "committed to maintaining that reputation and protecting the rights of others," as the state of New York "has a reputation for diversity and inclusion."

The ban on conversion therapy would prohibit licensed therapists from trying to change a minor's sexual orientation. Fifteen states, in addition to Washington, D.C., have already passed similar laws, according to the nonprofit Human Rights Campaign.

The anti-bias bill would make it illegal to deny someone a job, housing, public accommodations or education based on gender expression or identity.