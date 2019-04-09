New York GOP chairman blasts 'outrageous' bid by home-state Dems to get Trump's tax returns

The chairman of New York’s Republican Party hit back at the “outrageous” push by Democratic lawmakers in his home state to seek the release of President Trump’s tax returns.

New York Democrats launched a new effort Monday to secure Trump’s state tax returns. Under New York tax law, it is illegal to share someone’s state tax return information.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman introduced S5072, which would amend the law in an attempt to let the state share tax return information with congressional committees that request it.

But speaking to Fox & Friends Tuesday, Ed Cox, chairman of the New York State Republican Party, ripped the “partisan” move.

NEW YORK DEMOCRATS LAUNCH FRESH BID TO DIG UP TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS

“It is outrageous,” he told host Ainsley Earhardt. “Because everyone has a right to keep their tax returns private under federal law and under state law, and here they are changing the law, legislation got passed, [Gov. Andrew] Cuomo says he’s going to sign it just for the President of the United States to force him to expose his tax returns, while they’re under audit.

“Look, there are a lot of agents looking at his tax returns - ‘you can take this deduction, you can’t take that deduction’ – but the American people during the campaign, he made it clear ‘I’m not going to release my tax returns’ – and guess what? They elected him President of the United States.”

He accused the Democrats of mounting nothing but a fishing expedition to try and find something on Trump, reiterating that it was nothing more than a “bill of attainder,” an unconstitutional legislative act that singles out an individual for punishment without trial.

MULVANEY VOWS DEMS WILL 'NEVER' SEE TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS, DESPITE RENEWED PUSH

“This is a bill of attainder aimed at one person,” Cox said. “A bill of attainder is an ancient thing where the king doesn’t want a person to go to trial, he just wants to execute them. You have no privileges under law. You are executed. That is abhorrent under America. The Constitution forbids states from doing that, and this is a bill of attainder.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Hoylman said in a statement Monday: “This new bill will permit New York State to comply with requests from congressional investigative committees and help ensure Congress can’t be blocked in their attempts to hold even the highest elected officials in the land accountable to the American people.”

Fox News' Bryan Llenas contributed to this report.