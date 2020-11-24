New York diners have these sharp words for Cuomo's COVID restrictions

New Yorkers apparently aren’t taking too kindly to coronavirus-related restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the virus.

A video has surfaced on the video-sharing app TikTok, which shows a group of young residents at a table chanting “F**k you, Cuomo,” as reported by Newsweek. The mantra is then picked up by nearby diners.

The video, which was said to be created in response to newly implemented restrictions, reportedly has more than 389,000 views and 69,300 likes. It is captioned "How New York really feels about closing at 10:00 p.m."

As of Friday, bars, restaurants and gyms in the city are required to close at 10 p.m., while indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people as the holiday season approaches.

Local schools were also closed down after the average coronavirus positivity rate reached 3% over a seven-day period last week.

Meanwhile, on the other coast, an effort to prevent a ban on outdoor dining in Los Angeles failed in court on Tuesday.

Outdoor, in-person dining is scheduled to end on Wednesday night as the number of positive cases increases in the state. The policy, which applies to restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries, is currently expected to last three weeks. It was announced on Sunday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is also taking criticism for issuing a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for almost all state residents, and urging people to avoid nonessential travel.

