New York Democrat blasts Cuomo for 'dismissing' harassment, assault claims: 'I'm shaking'

A New York state assemblywoman said Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., "crossed the line" by dismissing an accuser's harassment and assault allegations on Friday.

Aileen Gunther, during an appearance on "America Reports," said she was "shaken" by Cuomo's statements, and she reiterated calls to have the governor resign after his "inappropriate" comments. Cuomo has been accused by seven women of harassment or inappropriate touching, including one unnamed accuser who said he slid his hand under her blouse and groped her.

During a Friday press conference, Cuomo appeared to insinuate that the women had "motives" for coming out with allegations against him.

"I won't speculate about people's possible motives but I can tell you as a former attorney general who has gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation and that is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision," Cuomo said.

AILEEN GUNTHER: "I’m absolutely shocked by that. I think that seven women have come forward. I don’t think they’re delusional and I think that what he’s saying is dismissing these women and how they felt about any kind of behavior that made them feel uncomfortable ...

And obviously, they were frightened to come forward early on, which many women from days gone by, were always frightened to say something and these women were strong enough to come forward and to be dismissive and not apologetic ...

I called for his resignation. I’m the grandmother of five girls and the mother of two daughters and I am actually shaken, shaken by what I just heard – and it’s true I’m shaking. I just found it completely inappropriate and, you know, let the investigation go forward –he could have said that. But, I think he’s at this point, he said too much that crossed the line in my book."

