NY Rep.-elect Claudia Tenney reacts to win in final disputed House race

One day after her House race was called in her favor, Republican congresswoman-elect Claudia Tenney is reacting to her win.

"It’s been a long, long struggle. Ninety-four days since Election Day," Tenney, R-N.Y., said of her fight for victory.

A New York State Supreme Court judge ruled on Friday that the results in the race between Tenney and incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi could be certified by Oneida County and the state’s board of elections.

The contest was the final disputed November congressional race. Tenney's victory shrinks Democrats’ majority in the lower chamber to 221-212.

REPUBLICANS WIN THE LAST DISPUTED CONGRESSIONAL RACE FROM NOVEMBER'S ELECTION

Tenney told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday that a complete judicial review has ensured the integrity of her election.

"I will quote the judge: Every single valid vote that was cast in the 22nd Congressional District has been accounted for and counted," Tenney said. "The judge even went on to say, in terms of the voting machines, that [they] explored that avenue, there were no discrepancies. They were tested. And the manual audit was also looked at by the judge and the board of elections."

"I don’t think you can do a more comprehensive decision and election than we’ve done," she added later. "Ninety-four days is a long time."

Upon returning to Congress, Tenney will once again represent New York’s 22nd Congressional District. The district is comprised of eight counties in Upstate New York, including Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Oneida counties.

Tenney previously represented the district from 2017 to 2019. Anthony Brindisi then did so for two years after defeating Tenney in the 2018 midterm elections. The seat has been vacant since Jan. 3 amid the ongoing legal process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two vacancies remain in the House, both of which are in Louisiana. One is the seat that was held by former Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, who joined President Joe Biden’s administration last month. The other was the seat won last November by late GOP Rep.-elect Luke Letlow.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.