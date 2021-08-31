Ex-gov Andrew Cuomo has been hiding out at pal’s Hamptons home

He’s gone from the Executive Mansion to salubrious sofa surfing.

Speculation is swirling that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been holed up in the Hamptons after leaving the Executive Mansion in Albany.

Multiple sources say he has been staying at the Southampton home of his longtime pal Dr. Jeffrey A Sachs.

It wouldn’t be the first time Sachs has put Andrew — who resigned earlier this month after Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation found that he sexually harassed or mistreated 11 women — up during a crisis.

Sachs, who was an usher during Andrew’s wedding to Kerry Kennedy, also gave him a place to crash at his United Nations Plaza apartment, according to a report after Cuomo and Kennedy split.

Sachs is also godfather to Andrew’s daughter Michaela.

A source said, "The talk around town is that Andrew has been at Jeffrey’s house in Southampton Village.

"Andrew is keeping a very low profile. He knows better than to go for a stroll around town, everybody would be horrified. He hasn’t been out to his usual restaurants, he has been spending time with close friends in their private homes."

Sachs runs the Sachs Policy Group, which advises on health care policy. He was on Cuomo’s New York State Medicaid Redesign Team in 2011.

But it seems his ties go back even farther. Sachs also served as an adviser to Andrew’s father Mario, according to an online bio.

Sachs is also close to Andrew’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who also has a place in Southampton. It is believed Andrew has also been spending time there, as well as with his sister Maria in Westchester.

Before leaving the Executive Mansion, the NY Post reported that his things were U-Hauled to his sister’s Maria Cole and her husband designer Kenneth Cole’s house in Westchester.

The NY Post reported earlier this month that homeless Andrew does not own any property in his name, according to available public records. He used to shack up with his ex, Sandra Lee, but he moved out in 2019. Lee sold the Mount Kisco home for $1.85 million in 2020.

When asked where he was going to live, Andrew told NY Mag, "I’m not disappearing. I have a voice, I have a perspective and that’s not gonna change. And the details aren’t really that important to me to tell you the truth.

He added, "You know? I’m a New Yorker, I’ve lived here, I’ve lived in Queens, I’ve lived in the city, I’ve lived upstate, I’ve lived everywhere, I came to Washington, so that’s … I don’t really care about that. I’ll figure that out."

Reps for Cuomo and Sachs didn’t get back to us.