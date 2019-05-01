New US Secret Service director sworn in

James M. Murray was sworn in Wednesday as the new director of the U.S. Secret Service following the departure of the agency’s former leader last month.

The Secret Service tweeted about the occasion, offering Murray their congratulations and sharing photos from the event, including one of Murray with his right hand raised.

“The men and women of the Secret Service welcome James M. Murray as our new Director,” the post read. “Congratulations Sir on becoming the 26th Director of this remarkable agency.”

Murray was chosen to lead the agency amid the announcement in April that former Director Randolph "Tex" Alles would be stepping down from the position.

“United States Secret Service director Randolph 'Tex' Alles has done a great job at the agency over the last two years, and the President is thankful for his over 40 years of service to the country," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement at the time.

Alles remained in his role until Murray took over.

Alles departure followed the resignation of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

