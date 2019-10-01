New survey reveals which federal agency we like the most

A new survey says the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) enjoys a sky-high proportion of adults who hold a favorable view of the agency.

But another high profile agency can't say the same thing.

The USPS, the National Park Service, NASA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each received a favorable rating from at least 80 percent of adults surveyed, according to Pew Research Center.

Conducting the survey at the beginning of September, Pew asked 2,004 U.S. adults about their view on a slew of government agencies. Overall, 14 federal agencies received higher favorable than unfavorable ratings.

On the other hand, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was the only one to receive more unfavorable views (54 percent) than favorable ones (42 percent).

MOST AMERICANS SAY LOW TRUST IN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MAKES IT DIFFICULT TO SOLVE PROBLEMS

The Education Department was the second-least-popular with both unfavorable and favorable ratings at 48 percent. Veterans Affairs (38 percent unfavorable, 52 percent favorable), the Justice Department (41 percent unfavorable, 54 percent favorable), and the IRS (40 percent unfavorable, 55 percent favorable) followed not-so-favored entities.

The bulk of ICE's unfavorable ratings appeared to come from Democrats; 70 percent of Republicans said they had a favorable view of the agency, while just 19 percent of Democrats said the same. A gap was also noticeable between Democrats (49 percent) and Republicans (61 percent) concerning favorable views of Justice.

The Justice Department, FBI, and ICE have all garnered substantial criticism amid immigration controversies and attempts to investigate President Trump.

Although more Republicans than Democrats viewed the Justice Department favorably, the percentages switched when asked about the FBI. Only 66 percent of Republicans viewed the agency favorably compared to 77 percent of Democrats.

ESTIMATE: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS MADE UP 23 PERCENT OF U.S. FOREIGN-BORN POPULATION

The survey also found that Democrats have worsened their view of the DOJ, with 11 percent more viewing the department unfavorably since January 2017. Republicans, since last July, viewed the department much more positively with an increase of 17 percent who rated the agency favorably.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP