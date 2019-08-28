Americans concerned about legitimacy of 2020 election before it even happens: poll

A new national poll shows nearly four in 10 Americans say they’d have little or no confidence that next year’s presidential election was conducted fairly if the candidate they back ended up losing.

That’s the sobering finding in a new Suffolk University Poll for USA Today that was released on Wednesday.

The deep concerns about the legitimacy of the 2020 election crossed party lines – with 45 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of Republicans indicating they’d have serious questions about the legitimacy of the victory regardless of the winner.

Among their top concerns – voter suppression, voter fraud, foreign interference in the election, unfair coverage by the mainstream media, and distribution of fake news that is deliberately untrue.

President Trump has made numerous unsubstantiated claims that there was massive voter fraud during the 2016 presidential election. And Democrats have alleged efforts by Republicans to suppress voter eligibility and turnout.

The poll also indicated that 58 percent said the 2020 election is the most important of their lifetimes. And 81 percent said they believe the fundamental values of the U.S. will be tested in next year’s election, more so than in past presidential contests.

The poll was conducted Aug. 20-25, with 1,000 registered voters nationwide questioned by live telephone operators. The survey’s overall sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.