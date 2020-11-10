Expand / Collapse search
2020 House Races
GOP congresswoman-elect says her district rejected Pelosi's far-left agenda: Her values 'don't mesh'

New Mexico congresswoman-elect Yvette Herrell says Pelosi's values don't mesh with rest of country

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke
New Mexico congresswoman-elect on ousting a first-term DemocratVideo

New Mexico congresswoman-elect on ousting a first-term Democrat

Yvette Herrell, one of the Republican women making history in the House, joins ‘Fox &amp; Friends’ with reaction.

New Mexico Republican Congresswoman-elect Yvette Herrell slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after flipping the state's 2nd congressional district.

Herrell is one of 13 Republican women joining the 117th U.S. Congress, making history for the most women in the House of Representatives. 

Pelosi must be "scratching her head" after failing to gain Democrats seats, she told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

"She's so off-base," Herrell said. "We're very much a pro-life, pro-God, pro-business, pro-family district, and the values that Nancy brings to Washington are her own and they don't mesh well with the values ... throughout the country."

Herrell said her voters were motivated by Joe Biden's comments on fracking and phasing out the oil and gas industry. She also said the "Defund the police" movement also turned off voters in her district.

"Police are so important to our communities ... especially in the rural parts of the nation," she said. "It just doesn't work. ... The oil and gas situation really got people out to the polls because that is such a huge part of New Mexico industries – that’s our largest industry.

"The people of America deserve to have their voices heard," she said. "We need to move far away from this radical left agenda and start doing the work of the people."

