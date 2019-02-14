Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico county becomes ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ in protest of gun control legislation

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Gloria Lincoln-Thompson of Garden City, Mich., carries her Smith &amp; Wesson Shield 9mm pistol in her belt while participating in a rally and march supporting Michigan's Open Carry law April 27, 2014 in Romulus, Mich. (Getty Images)

A small county in eastern New Mexico declared itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” on Wednesday in protest of pending gun control legislation in the state.

The Quay County Commission voted unanimously to pass the resolution, Albuquerque's KRQE-TV reported.

The state’s House Republicans commended the move in a statement, saying they are proud of Quay County, with its population of about 10,000 citizens, for standing up for the rights of New Mexicans. Republican lawmakers represent the minority in both the state’s House and Senate.

SEVERAL SHERIFFS IN WASHINGTON STATE COUNTIES REFUSE TO ENFORCE NEW GUN-LAW MEASURE

The pending gun control legislation includes House Bill 8, which would expand background checks to gun sales between private citizens, the station reported. Licensed gun dealers are already required to conduct background checks by state law.

The New Mexico Sheriff’s Association called the laws unenforceable, saying they would punish law-abiding citizens, according to the station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.