Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Congress
Published

Democratic Rep. Malinowski failed to disclose $671G in stock trades

Malinowski made a flurry of trades in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., is in hot water after failing to publicly disclose at least $671,000 in personal stock trades in 2020.

Malinowski made a flurry of trades in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, investing in General Mills, the J.M. Smucker Company and, later, Peloton, according to Business Insider, which first reported Malinowski's failure to disclose the trades.

BBC APOLOGIZES AFTER AIRING RADIO INTERVIEW WITH CORY BOOKER IMPOSTER

Malinowski "has a financial advisor that makes trading decisions on his behalf without his regular input," his spokeswoman told Business Insider. Malinowski is willing to pay a fine if the House Ethics Committee deems it appropriate, his spokeswoman told Business Insider.

Malinowski may have made as much as $2.76 million in trades as members of Congress are not required to report exact amounts of their stock assets, according to Business Insider. 

Representative-elect Tom Malinowski, a Democrat from New Jersey, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Nov, 30, 2018. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Representative-elect Tom Malinowski, a Democrat from New Jersey, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Nov, 30, 2018. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Malinowski had given a Business Insider reporter access to information about his stock activity, leading to the revelation that many of the 2020 trades were not listed publicly as required.

"Filing these disclosures late was an oversight that he is taking steps to correct," Colston Reid, Malinowski's chief of staff, told Business Insider.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' inquiry to Malinowski's office was not immediately returned.

-

More from Politics