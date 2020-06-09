New Jersey governor says indoor, outdoor gatherings up to 100 people now allowed amid coronavirus recovery

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy lifted the state’s stay-at-home order Tuesday afternoon, allowing indoor gatherings of up to 50 and outdoor gatherings of up to 100.

Indoor gatherings would be permitted at whichever number is lower-- 25 percent capacity or 50 people.

Murphy said he anticipates being able to raise the limit on outdoor gatherings not related to protests or religious services to 250 people on June 22 and 500 people on July 3, which would allow for graduations to resume the following week. He said that pools would be allowed to open June 22, as well as most outdoor recreation and entertainment businesses.

“We can take these steps today because of the data and the prevailing science,” Murphy said. “The data tells us that the time can be now. The science tells us that outdoor activities are far safer than indoor activities. We will continue to base our decisions squarely on facts and data.”

JERSEY SHORE 'BEACH HOUSE GATHERINGS' BEHIND NEW CORONAVIRUS CLUSTER

Murphy reported 375 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 91 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 164,796 cases and 12,214 deaths.

Murphy addressed the widespread protests following the death of George Floyd, where far more than 100 at a time have gathered to march, urging protesters, which includes himself and the first lady, to get tested for COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“To everyone who took to their streets and town centers, please go out and get tested for COVID-19. We cannot let what happened across New Jersey this weekend be undone by an outbreak. Tammy and I have just scheduled our tests,” he said.