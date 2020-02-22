New Jersey gov has tumor on kidney, will undergo surgery, he says

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Saturday that he will require surgery to remove a tumor that was discovered on his kidney.

Murphy said he will undergo a procedure next month to remove part of the kidney, adding that the prognosis is positive.

"Friends – I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it," he tweeted. "The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early."

Murphy then highlighted the tens of thousands of state residents who will battle cancer over the next year while expressing a sense of optimism and solidarity.

"Over 50,000 New Jerseyans will hear the words “you have cancer” this year, so I’m far from alone here," he continued. "It’s a situation that far too many families find themselves in. That’s why we’re fighting for them each and every day."

Murphy also said health care is a "right," before highlighting the rising cost of treatment in the U.S.

"Health care is a right, not a privilege for a select few, and skyrocketing medical costs are a national emergency," he wrote. "If there’s anything my diagnosis reminds me of, it’s that preventative services are lifesaving and we need to continue fighting for affordable health care for all."

Murphy, a Democrat, was first elected governor in November 2017 and is eligible to seek a second term in 2021.