©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update December 20, 2015

New 9/11 photos of George W. Bush released

By Sarah Westwood | Washington Examiner

Previously unseen photographs of President George W. Bush and his cabinet on Sept. 11, 2001 were released by the National Archives Friday in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

The pictures shed additional light on the White House's internal reaction to the worst terror attack in U.S. history.

Vice President Dick Cheney's staff photographer took the photographs, which include depictions of senior administration officials engaged in somber talks in the President's Emergency Operations Center.

The emergency operations center is located in a secure bunker below the White House.

