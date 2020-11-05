Nevada GOP cites voter-fraud claims in criminal referral to AG Barr

Lawyers for the Nevada Republican Party sent a criminal referral to Attorney General William Barr on Thursday, claiming they have received reports of at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud in the battleground state.

"We expect that number to grow substantially," the party tweeted. "Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV."

According to a letter obtained by Fox News, lawyers for Donald Trump for President Inc. said they cross-referenced the names and addresses of the voters with the National Change of Address database.

The letter also notes that a separate communication has been sent to Joseph Gloria, the Clark County registrar, outlining the findings. A Clark County spokesperson did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

"Voter fraud is a serious federal felony, one that cuts to the heart of representative democracy, "the lawyers added. "We understand that these are serious allegations and we do not make them lightly."

A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that the criminal referral has been received and that attorneys will follow the standard practice of investigating.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

In addition, the Nevada GOP shared a photo of a mail-in ballot from Washoe County, along with a caption that claimed four mail-in ballots were cast by voters under age 18, with one registered as a Democrat and three registered with no party affiliation.

"Father of a 17 yo who registered & received ballot thankfully contacted county re: his ineligibility," the tweet continued. "The Radical Left dreams to lower voting age but... they can’t legally vote!"

The account also tweeted videos of two individuals who claimed that the identities of their deceased relatives were used to cast ballots in the 2020 election.

"This is a painful experience that far too many people are accounting," the Nevada GOP added. "This should outrage all Nevadans."

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

Nevada had at least 190,150 outstanding ballots to be counted, 90 percent of which are from Clark County, home to Las Vegas, according to a statement from Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Thursday afternoon.

Of the nearly 200,000 ballots, 123,554 were ballots that were either returned by mail or dropped off in person at a ballot drop-off location and 66,596 were ballots cast in person at a polling place, either during early voting or on Election Day, and took advantage of Nevada's same-day voter registration.

Clark County's official Twitter acount said in an update around 4:30 p.m. Thursday that only about 63,000 mail ballots remained to be processed. However, about 30 minutes later, the county said additional mail ballots would be coming from the U.S. Postal Service and that about 60,000 provisional ballots were being processed.

Under Nevada law, the county must continue to accept mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day until Nov. 10.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, issued a statement arguing the state was "widely recognized as being a leader in election administration," and that he had "the utmost confidence in the abilities of Nevada’s local election officials and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske to accurately count every eligible vote cast in the Silver State."

"Our election administration officials are required to keep counting under state law and that is exactly what they’ll do until every vote is counted. Despite national pressure, our election officials and public servants continue to prioritize accuracy and fairness in this process. That should make all Nevadans proud," Sisolak added. "I ask all Nevadans to support our election workers, trust this process and respect the results when they are certified as final.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Late Thursday, the presidential race in Nevada remained too close to call.

According to the latest estimates from The Associated Press from 84% of precincts that have reported, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was leading in the state with 49.4% of the vote compared to President Trump's 48.5%, with a difference between them of more than 11,000 votes.

Biden was leading nationally with 264 electoral votes and 50.5% of the popular vote compared to Trump's 214 electoral votes and 47.9% of the popular vote, according to the Fox News Decision Desk.

Fox News' David Spunt contributed to this report.