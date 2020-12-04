Nevada GOP vows appeal after judge dismisses Trump campaign’s latest suit

The Republican Party in Nevada vowed to appeal the Friday decision by Judge James Russell, dismissing claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election made by Trump’s legal team.

Trump’s campaign attorney Jesse Binnall presented claims of voter fraud, alleging 42,284 votes were counted twice; roughly 20,000 voters were found to have voted without a Nevada mailing address; 2,468 voters had changed their address to another state; and a supposed 1,506 votes were cast by deceased individuals.

Russell gave the Trump campaign until 10 a.m. Friday to submit evidence supporting its claims, saying he would not make a decision until he was able to review the evidence.

The Nevada judge then announced Friday afternoon that he was dismissing the case, saying the campaign failed to provide evidence to validate their claims.

“Contestants did not prove under any standard of proof that any illegal votes were cast and counted, or legal votes were not counted at all, for any other improper or illegal reason, nor in an amount equal to or greater than 33,596, or otherwise in an amount sufficient to raise reasonable doubt as to the outcome of the election,” Russell said Friday afternoon.

“Reasonable doubt is one based on reason, not mere possibility,” he added.

But the Nevada GOP, which posted a video to Twitter showing 20 binders it claimed were filled with evidence, pushed back on the judge’s decision, vowing to appeal.

"While we appreciate the court's consideration of evidence submitted, we disagree with the dismissal of the contest,” the GOP said in a statement.

"The case and evidence we presented was compelling and overwhelming,” the statement continued. “President Donald J. Trump's Nevada Electors will immediately appeal this denial to the Nevada Supreme Court. The fight continues for clean and fair elections."

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Trump, pushed back too. He told Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs that the judge should assume that the evidence is true.

“He doesn’t have the ability at this stage to prove that it’s not true because he hasn’t really heard the whole thing,” Giuliani added, without acknowledging the Friday morning deadline.

Giuliani’s comments come after a week’s worth of hearings in various states. GOP legislators listened to complaints and allegations of witnessed voter and election fraud, although election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona all have been certified.

“Based on this testimony, the Court finds that there is no credible or reliable evidence that the 2020 General Election in Nevada was affected by fraud,” Russell said.