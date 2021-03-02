Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Biden withdraws nomination of Neera Tanden to be OMB director

Key senators indicated they would not vote for the embattled nominee

By Sam Dorman, Peter Doocy | Fox News
President Biden withdrew the nominatinon of Neera Tanden to be director of the Office of Management and Budget after key senators indicated they would not vote for the embattled nominee over his past inflammatory comments on social media.

A statement from Biden released Tuesday night read: "I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget."

"I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work," he added.

Tanden said she asked to be removed from consideration.

"Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities," she said in a letter to Biden.

