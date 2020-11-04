NC election board says 117,000 mail-in ballots still outstanding, will not 'prognosticate' a winner

The North Carolina State Board of Elections will not "prognosticate" on general election race results as roughly 117,000 mail-in ballots are still outstanding, elections board Chair Damon Circosta said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"We anticipate that some of the questions that will come for us today will ask to prognosticate who will the eventual winners be," Circosta said. "That is not our job."

Nearly 75% of registered voters "made their voices heard" in North Carolina, Circosta said.

The presidential contest and balance of power in the Senate may depend on North Carolina voters, but results may not arrive until mid-November, when county-level canvass meetings are held.

"Under very few exceptions would North Carolina's numbers move before the 12th or the 13th [of November]," Elections board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said.

The board is still "collecting information" on provisional ballots, which are different than mail-in ballots, Brinson Bell said.

A recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court allowed North Carolina to extend its deadline for election officials to receive ballots.

Additional ballots could affect the nationally important races in the state.

President Trump holds a slight lead over Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the state, and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis leads Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham by approximately 96,000 votes.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.

