Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOREIGN POLICY
Published

Navy leader to sailors: Afghanistan mission ‘was not in vain, made a difference’

Adm. Mike Gilday speaks out following events in Afghanistan

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Navy veteran says US allies are worried that Afghan withdrawal will embolden China, Russia Video

Navy veteran says US allies are worried that Afghan withdrawal will embolden China, Russia

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas., reacts to the US withdrawal as the White House faces criticism over foreign policies

Adm. Mike Gilday, the Navy’s top officer, has written a letter to the fleet Friday telling sailors that their mission and service in Afghanistan "was not in vain and it made a difference." 

The letter – which was obtained by Fox News – was sent after the leaders of the Army and Marines penned similar messages this week to their troops. 

"As the events in Afghanistan unfolded this past week, some of you may question whether your contributions and sacrifice were worth it. I want to be very clear: your service was not in vain, and it made a difference," Gilday wrote. "For 20 years, you have deployed in support of the mission in Afghanistan. Whether on the ground, from the sea, or from the air, Sailors fought tirelessly to keep our homeland safe, and to uphold principles which we hold dear." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"While we must remain focused, at the same time I encourage each of you to reflect on your service, reach out to those who may be struggling, and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to a grateful Nation," Gilday added. 

"In 2001, we went to war to protect our Nation and bring justice to those who committed cold-blooded attacks on our country," he also wrote. "We went to war to defend our citizens, our friends, and our allies. We went to war to protect freedom – a fragile ideal, but one worth defending." 

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report. 

More from Politics