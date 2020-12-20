Navarro: 'We are all China hawks' because of Trump

As tensions between the U.S. and China rage on, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that President Trump has pushed both parties to take a tougher line against China.

"One of the great achievements of Donald J. Trump was to bring to the fore this concept of China as a significant, existential threat to this country," he said. "Now, we are all China hawks, and I think it’s really important we come together as a country."

The Trump administration has been adamant about holding China accountable for igniting the coronavirus pandemic. In doing so, Navarro said the Chinese not only attempted to squash the U.S. economy but also is responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

"Over 200,000 Americans have died. Why? Because the Chinese Communist Party infected the world," he said. "It’s not just that they tried to destroy our economy and steal our intellectual property. They killed Americans, put Americans out of work."

In order to establish accountability in China, Navarro suggested the launch of a presidential commission as a first step to calculate the cost of what the country has lost.

Navarro detailed that on top of the damage from the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese intelligence is still attacking the U.S. "every day," attempting to steal personal and professional data, as well as the nation's "soul."

"Send them a bill, collect that money," he said. "That’s how we hold them accountable."