Nashville police ‘heroism’ against bombing proves law enforcement needs to be ‘fully funded’: Rep. Burchett

The police who responded to the Nashville bombing "reiterates the fact that law enforcement is fully funded," Congressman Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said on Monday.

"It’s interesting to me that Nashville really is the center of wokeness in this state when it comes to defunding our police and many of the protests against our police were there," Burchett told "Fox & Friends."

Burchett praised the "four excellent examples" regarding the police officers who responded to the impending explosion by warning nearby residents to evacuate the area.

"But, you had police knowing that an explosion was going to happen and then they went and literally knocked on the doors of, I think, of around 57 families who could have lost their lives, and because of their heroism, no lives were lost. I think that reiterates what every law enforcement man or woman does every single day when they put on that badge. They know they could risk their lives."

Federal authorities on Sunday identified the suspect in the Christmas Nashville RV bombing as Anthony Quinn Warner.

Investigators said they used DNA to identify human remains found at the scene to be that of 63-year-old Warner. The FBI said they also matched the RV’s vehicle identification number to a registration belonging to Warner.

Warner is believed to have acted alone, but authorities have yet to determine a motive. He was not known to law enforcement prior to the Christmas blast.

The explosion rocked Nashville early Christmas morning, well before downtown streets were bustling with activity. Before the blast, a recorded announcement warned anyone nearby that a bomb would soon detonate.

Sources say Warner was a computer consultant who worked as an independent contractor for Fridrich & Clark Realty, a Nashville-based real estate firm.

Fridrich and Clark’s president Steve Fridrich told Fox News that Warner was never an employee at the company but occasionally serviced its computers. Fridrich said Warner announced his retirement earlier this month and has had no further contact with the company since that time.

