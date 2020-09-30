Biden granddaughter says she couldn't debate Trump 5 minutes without 'slapping' him

Democratic nominee Joe Biden's granddaughter applauded his performance at Tuesday night's explosive first presidential debate, saying she "wouldn't have survived 5 minutes on that stage without slapping" Republican incumbent Donald Trump's face.

TRUMP-BIDEN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE IN CLEVELAND: TOP 5 MOMENTS

"I don't think I'm alone in thinking that," Naomi Biden said in a post on Twitter. "So tell me how someone Trump calls 'sleepy joe' and says is on uppers could wade through an hour and a half of this nonsense."

During the 90-minute debate, replete with shouts, interruptions and insults by both candidates, moderator Chris Wallace, of Fox News, tried repeatedly to rein in the participants.

Biden called the president a "clown" and a "liar," and Trump demeaned his opponent as unintelligent and a pawn of left-wingers.

TRUMP DEBATE COACH CHRIS CHRISTIE SAYS PRESIDENT 'TOO HOT' IN BIDEN SHOWDOWN

At one point, an exasperated Biden, tired of Trump interrupting him, said, "Will you shut up, man?"

"Folks, do you have any idea what this clown is doing?" Biden said.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: INSULTS FLY AS TRUMP, BIDEN TUSSLE AT FIRST SHOWDOWN, MODERATOR WORKS TO KEEP ORDER

Naomi Biden, a 26-year-old Columbia Law School graduate and the namesake of Biden's daughter who died in a car accident in 1972, has been a staunch defender of her grandfather.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"@joebiden launched this campaign because our president refused to condemn violent white supremacists. 523 days later, he has double-downed and told them to 'standby,'" she wrote, referring to Trump's demand during the debate that the Proud Boys, a right-wing group accused of violence, "stand back and stand by."

The comment came after Trump was asked whether he would unilaterally condemn White supremacists, a question that has followed the president since a White supremacist rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 and he said there were "fine people on both sides" of the resulting confrontations.

"This election has been as clear to him as it is today for us since day one," Naomi Biden wrote of her grandfather on Twitter. "Vote. Because it matters."