Pelosi unveils new anti-Trump message calling president 'immoral, unethical, corrupt and unpatriotic'

Nancy Pelosi has rolled out her latest rhetorical weapon against President Trump.

House Speaker Pelosi pushed out a statement on Wednesday morning taking aim at the Trump administration in a post-Mueller report world, blasting the president as “immoral, unethical, corrupt and unpatriotic.”

The statement kicks off by taking aim at Trump over his comments last week that he will “fight all the subpoenas,” accusing the president of “blanket, Unprecedented Stonewalling."

“The President has made clear that he will broadly defy requests for information from Capitol Hill. Trump’s obstruction extends to Democrats’ inquiries on issues that address the challenges facing American families from the Administration’s efforts to sabotage Americans’ health care to its cruel family separation policy,” the statement reads.

PELOSI: TRUMP OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE 'ON A DAILY BASIS' AMID STANDOFF OVER BARR TESTIMONY

“The Trump Administration has denied or delayed the release of information sought by Democratic committees on dozens of occasions, and half a dozen Administration officials have refused to appear before House panels.”

From there, the statement includes a fiery section titled, “What is President Trump hiding?”

“President Trump is taking extraordinary and unprecedented measures to conceal information about himself and to cover-up his Administration’s dangerous and secretive activities from the public. This is part of a massive, unprecedented and growing pattern of obstruction,” it reads.

The statement then goes on to level a number of other charges at the president, accusing him of abusing his power, threatening national security, weakening democracy and flouting the precedent set by previous presidents.

PELOSI FACES MOUNTING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT PRESSURE FROM DEM RANKS AFTER MUELLER REPORT

Pelosi’s new messaging push comes after she recently stated her opposition to launching impeachment proceedings against Trump, calling it “divisive” and “just not worth it."

However, the House speaker acknowledged at the time some in her party do not feel the same way.

“While our views range from proceeding to investigate the findings of the Mueller report or proceeding directly to impeachment, we all firmly agree that we should proceed down a path of finding the truth,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to her Democratic colleagues last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It is also important to know that the facts regarding holding the president accountable can be gained outside of impeachment hearings.”

Fox News’ Mike Emanuel and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.