Pelosi tweet from 2015 shows her on panel with Cuomo discussing sexual misconduct

A 2015 tweet from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is coming back to haunt her as Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

The New York Times reported on Monday of a third accuser who alleged that Cuomo touched her bare lower back and asked if he could kiss her at a 2019 wedding the two of them attended. This comes after two former aides came forward with other misconduct allegations.

However, an old tweet from the speaker showed her participating in a panel discussion with the now-embattled governor addressing sexual assault on college campuses.

"Too many women are sexually assaulted while in college. Joined @NYGuvCuomo to discuss why #EnoughIsEnough!" Pelosi exclaimed.

Critics mocked the poorly-aged tweet on social media.

"This aged like milk," Beck & Stone brand strategist Nick Lindquist reacted.

"Correct. So when are you calling for his resignation, Madam Speaker?" Reagan Batallion asked.

Before Cuomo's third accuser came forward, Pelosi called the allegations made by the governor's former aides "credible."

"The women who have come forward with serious and credible charges against Governor Cuomo deserve to be heard and to be treated with dignity," Pelosi said in a statement provided exclusively to Fox News. "The independent investigation must have due process and respect for everyone involved."

Last Wednesday, Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and a special adviser to Cuomo, accused the governor in a damning essay published on Wednesday of going "out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs," forcibly kissing her on the lips during a one-on-one briefing, and suggesting that they "play strip poker" during a plane ride.

Charlotte Bennett, who is described in a bombshell report from The New York Times on Saturday as "an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration until she left in November," alleged that Cuomo "asked her questions about her sex life, whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men."

The third woman, Anna Ruch, told the Times that Cuomo touched her bare lower back and asked if he could kiss her during a wedding reception.

