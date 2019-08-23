Nancy Pelosi to Dems: 'You have to be ready to throw a punch ... for the children'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., warned Democrats at the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday that they have to "be ready to take a punch" and "be ready to throw a punch for the children."

In her speech, Pelosi predicted a "tough election" in 2020 because "it’s about money" for President Trump and the Republican Party, saying, "They will put up any amount of money to protect their investments in degrading the environment, guns, and all of that."

"You’ve got to be ready to take a punch," Pelosi said. "And therefore, you have to be ready to throw a punch. For the children. Throw a punch for the children."

The speaker went on to encourage the party to "debate our differences" and "unify behind our candidates," urging the party to "strengthen the majority" in the House as well as win the Senate and the White House, which earned applause from the room.

"For America, for our children, for the future," Pelosi added.

According to the latest fundraising numbers, the RNC raised $20.8 million in July while the DNC only raised $7.7 million. The Trump campaign has seen a recent surge in small donors, seeing 61 percent of its contributors donating under $200, according to Federal Election Commission figures.