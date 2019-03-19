Mueller would ‘almost be guilty of treason’ if he withheld evidence that Trump was blackmailed by Kremlin: Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald, co-founding editor of The Intercept was interviewed Monday on "The Ingraham Angle" and said that if special counsel Robert Mueller has evidence that President Trump is indeed a Russian agent or somehow controlled by the Kremlin, he should reveal it.

"The overriding theme of the Democrats for two-and-a-half years, going back to the 2016 election, as I said earlier, is that Donald Trump is blackmailed by or controlled by the Kremlin and forced to do things against the interest of his own country, the United States, and in favor of this foreign adversary," he said. "Now, if that were true at all, if Robert Mueller had any evidence of that and hasn't shown it to us, he would almost be guilty of treason."

Host Laura Ingraham asked Greenwald about his thoughts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backtracking on her admission that Trump was "not worth it" to impeach.

Greenwald said if Pelosi truly believed Trump is serving the interest of Russia, and decides that there's no rush to remove the commander-in-chief from office "you'd wonder does Putin have something on Pelosi, too?

"Why would you leave in place somebody controlled by the Kremlin for two years if you really believed it, if you really have evidence for it?" Greenwald asked.