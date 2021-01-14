Expand / Collapse search
Published

Nancy Pelosi wore the same dress for both impeachments

Aides later confirmed it was the same dress

By Gabrielle Fonrouge | New York Post
Nancy Pelosi has an impeachment dress. 

When lawmakers gathered to impeach President Trump for a second time Wednesday, the House Speaker donned the same black dress she wore the first time it happened

The sleek black business frock, which some likened to funeral garb, immediately caught the eye of Twitter denizens who realized the look matched Pelosi’s Dec. 2019 impeachment outfit. 

"I KNOW this shouldn’t be the focus but Nancy Pelosi in the same dress for both impeachments is the exact kind of trolling our grandmothers taught us and the exact kind of business I am here for," Jen Curran quipped. 

"the fact that nancy pelosi wore the same dress to both of trump’s impeachment hearings is so iconic," Isabell Austin tweeted. 

Not only did the dress match, Pelosi opted for the same gold necklace she paired the look with in 2019. It’s not clear if the shoes also matched. 

"Pelosi, ever the powerful wielder of dress as symbol, chooses a funeral, somber black for her impeachment outfit, which is a striking, potent choice," @Potenspuella wrote. 

Aides later confirmed the dresses were the same. 

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.

