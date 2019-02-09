Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Pelosi
Published

Nancy Pelosi recreates 'sarcastic' clap with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at LA gala

By Victor Garcia | Fox News
Internet applauds Pelosi's silent statements during Trump's State of the Union

After defending her ‘sarcastic clap’ directed at President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s State of the Union speech, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., assured the public it was, in fact, sincere applause.

“It wasn’t sarcastic,” she said to reporters on Wednesday.

L-R) Paul Pelosi, Katy Perry, Nancy Pelosi, and Orlando Bloom attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  (Getty Images for NARAS)

She added: “I wanted him to know that was a very welcome message.”

However, it looked anything but sincere as she recreated the moment with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom and singer Katy Perry.

Nancy Pelosi (L), Katy Perry (2nd R) and Orlando Bloom (R) attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  (Getty Images for NARAS)

The Speaker was attending the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles Friday. The event honored country music icon Dolly Parton.

She was caught by cameras laughing and recreating the moment with the entertainers as her husband looked on.

Pelosi’s daughter contradicted her mother’s claim that Tuesday's initial clap was not sarcastic and harkened back to her childhood.

FEBRUARY 5, 2019 - WASHINGTON, DC: President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, DC on February 5, 2019. (Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC12D0280270

“Oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years. She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she’s disappointed that you thought this would work. But here’s a clap,” Christine Pelosi tweeted.