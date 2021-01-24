Flashback: Nancy Pelosi praised unionists storming Wisconsin State Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has gone on record praising the storming of the Capitol as an "impressive show of democracy in action" -- the 2011 invasion of the Madison, Wis., state capitol, that is.

Pelosi's previous comment's resurfaced following the disturbing assault on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month at the hands of a right wing-mob who stormed the halls of Congress hoping to prevent the certification of the U.S. presidential election.

The assault drew forceful condemnations from both sides of the political aisle -- including Pelosi -- who wasted little time introducing former President Trump's second impeachment in the House for "inciting" the violence.

Ten years earlier, unionists stormed the Wisconsin State Capitol in an attempt to block a vote on collective bargaining reform. Thousands of demonstrators managed to enter the building by violently breaking down doors and shattering windows -- but the attack garnered much praise from Pelosi and other prominent Democrats at the time.

The occupiers were praised publically by Pelosi for their "impressive show of democracy in action." The House Speaker took to Twitter to express her "solidarity" with the activists as they attacked the Capitol, and sent senators into hiding until police managed to remove them from the building.

Fox News contributor Mark Thiessen highlighted Pelosi's previous remarks in a column for the Washington Post earlier this month, oberving that "in other words, Democrats were for occupying capitols before they were against it."