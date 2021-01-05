Nancy Pelosi disregarding election challenge would be ‘bad look’: Gaetz

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disregarding the GOP’s objection to the 2020 presidential election would be a "bad look" for the House of Representatives, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said on Tuesday.

"We have the support of members of the United States Senate. See, in 2000, every single member of the Congressional Black Caucus objected to the electors of the state of Florida when George Bush beat Al Gore. There, the objections were offered; they were not accepted by Al Gore ... and they sort of rolled on," Gaetz told "Fox & Friends."

Gaetz argued that the GOP objection will "meet constitutional muster."

"One question remaining is whether or not Nancy Pelosi will allow the two hours of constitutionally authorized debate on these questions, but, when you got tens of thousands of people potentially marching in the streets in Washington, D.C. tomorrow, I think it will be a very bad look for the people’s House not to entertain debate if we have a constitutionally acceptable objection signed by a House member and a Senator and we will clear that hurdle."

Gaetz comments came after more than 100 House Republicans, including Reps. Jim Jordan, Mo Brooks and Elise Stefanik, are expected to object to at least one state during the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election results, Fox News has learned.

Fox News has learned that Jordan, R-Ohio, Brooks, R-Ala., Stefanik, R-N.Y., as well as Republican Reps. Jody Hice, Matt Gaetz, Scott Perry, Guy Reschenthaler, Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Debbie Lesko, Louie Gohmert, among others will object during the joint session on Wednesday.

It is unclear, at this point, which states, and how many, these Republican lawmakers will object.

Two House Republican officials told Fox News on Sunday, though, that more than 100 GOP House members plan to object Wednesday to the election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.

The GOP lawmakers are objecting to states that did not allegedly "run clean elections."

"First, those states that departed from their own laws where officials took it upon themselves to go beyond the authority granted to them by the legislature. That's particularly egregious in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania," Gaetz said.

Gaetz said that the second issue that will be addressed is the processing and handling of ballots in urban areas that did not "get a full and fair hearing in court" nor "an opportunity to present evidence with live witnesses."

"For example, in Detroit, Michigan, there are a number of affidavits regarding the chain of custody of ballots, duplication of ballots, and then even the rescanning of ballots," Gaetz said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.