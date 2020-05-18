Nancy Pelosi digs at Trump, calls president 'morbidly obese'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took a shot at President Trump's weight amid the revelation that he has been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine that he previously touted as a treatment for the coronavirus.

During an appearance on CNN on Monday night, Pelosi was asked if she was "concerned" about Trump's announcement that he had been prescribed the drug by the White House physician.

"As far as the president is concerned, he's our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group -- what is it, morbidly obese they say. So I don't think that's a good idea," Pelosi told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper before he moved on to another question.

Trump stoked a flurry of reaction Monday after revealing to reporters that he has been talking hydroxychloroquine to stave off the novel coronavirus, with many experts urging Americans to consult with doctors before taking such a step.

The president said he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily "for about a week and a half now."

Trump has spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for COVID-19, despite there being no consensus on its effectiveness or safety. Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, announced in a statement Monday night, "After numerous discussions he and I had about regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks."

Still, many doctors urged Americans that their best sources for medical information are medical experts, not the president.

"You have to have a discussion with your doctor to decide if it is best for you," Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a Fox News medical contributor, warned. "It is not going to be good for everyone but it may be beneficial and potentially life-saving for others."

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at the Vanderbilt Medical Center, went a step further. "I certainly would not recommend that people in the U.S. ask their physicians to prescribe hydroxychloroquine for the prevention of COVID," Schaffner told The Wall Street Journal. "Its use is entirely speculative."

Former Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen said there was "NO evidence for hydrochloroquine being effective in treatment of #covid19 or prophylaxis to prevent the disease."

She continued, "This medication has serious side effects. I am very concerned about @realDonaldTrump continuing to model behavior that could harm many Americans."

