Nancy Mace blasts Pelosi's 'hypocrisy' for trying to overturn Iowa Republican's win

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday for her "hypocrisy" in trying to overturn Iowa Republican Mariannette Meeks' narrow House win.

REP. NANCY MACE: Nancy Pelosi’s hypocrisy knows no bounds. What we’re seeing today, you see [Democrat] Rita Hart trying to get D.C. politicians to elect her because the Iowa voters just didn’t. The hypocrisy here, you see Nancy Pelosi saying that there’s no voter fraud that exists, yet there was voter fraud so we’ve got to overturn the results of this election and I hate politics. I’m in it because I hate it, and I hate it because of the hypocrisy and that’s what we’re seeing today...

When you talk about a legally certified election, the votes in Mariannette Meeks' race were counted and recounted and in some instances were recounted for a third time again...

If we’re going to have voting system standards we’ve got to have it across the board ... Nancy Pelosi’s in power and she wants to have more power. This is a power grab by Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Democrats.

