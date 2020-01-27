Nadler misses part of Senate impeachment trial because of wife's pancreatic cancer

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said he will miss part of the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump in order to remain by his wife’s side as she battles pancreatic cancer.



Nadler, who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said Sunday he will stay with his wife, Joyce Miller, in New York instead of traveling back to Capitol Hill to attend the trial.

“On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with doctors, determine a path forward, and begin her treatment,” Nadler said in a statement. “I am sorry to miss some of the Senate impeachment trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy.

“I plan to return to Washington late Monday and appreciate the support of my colleagues and staff as I take this time to be with my wife and begin the long fight against her cancer,” he continued. “She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to address the spread of the cancer.”

Miller was diagnosed with the often swift-moving disease in December. Nadler also missed a day of preparation of the articles of impeachment on Dec. 17 for what he called a “family emergency" at the time.

The couple was married in December 1976 when they were both students and Nadler had just been elected to the New York State Assembly. Miller has held positions on several New York City and New York state government boards and has taught at Columbia University in Manhattan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tapped Nadler, along with six other House Democrats, to mount the impeachment case against Trump in the Senate. Those impeachment managers presented their arguments last week. Trump’s legal team is scheduled to continue its defense Monday.

Last week, Nadler accused Senate Republicans of participating in a “cover-up” of the president’s wrongdoing, saying: “History will judge and so will the electorate.”

Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the Senate, as Vice President Mike Pence is required to step away during an impeachment trial, then chastised House impeachment managers and White House lawyers for lacking decorum in “the world’s greatest deliberative body.”