Leading House Dem calls out Omar and Tlaib amid Trump attack for furthering anti-Semitism with 'vile' cartoon

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., called out members of both parties on Thursday, claiming they helped further anti-Semitism in the nation's "political dialogue."

"The growing anti-Semitism in our political dialogue is repugnant," Nadler said. He pointed to Trump's comments about "disloyalty" in Jews who voted for Democrats, as well as a cartoon forwarded by two progressive congresswomen already in the news for a failed attempt to enter Israel.

"[T]he Carlos Latuff cartoon forwarded by @RepRashida and @Ilhan can surely be read for its vile underlying message," Nadler tweeted.

TLAIB, OMAR SHARE IMAGE BY ARTIST ONCE CELEBRATED IN IRAN'S HOLOCAUST CARTOON CONTEST

Both Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., shared a cartoon from an artist who came in second in Iran's International Holocaust Cartoon contest.

The cartoon displayed a Star of David in the center and appeared to show Trump trying to silence Omar. It also showed Tlaib with what appeared to be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hand over her mouth.

Netanyahu's government had banned Omar and Tlaib from entering Israel, citing the congresswomen's itinerary as evidence they wanted to promote a boycott against the country. The itinerary named their destination "Palestine" rather than Israel — and the group that planned their trip has also expressed support for terrorism against the nation.

It's unclear how the two will respond to Nadler but, if history is any judge, they won't be afraid of taking on a leading Democrat.

BILL MAHER FIRES BACK AT TLAIB AFTER SHE SUGGESTS A BOYCOTT OF HIS SHOW

Tlaib, Omar and the rest of their "squad" – which includes fellow progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. – refused to back down when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., criticized their decision to vote against a border funding package she pushed in the chamber.

Both Tlaib and Omar have caught special attention for comments described as "anti-Semitic."

Omar has been criticized for tweeting in 2012 that "Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel." As a member of Congress, Omar infamously suggested that pro-Israel members of Congress are simply motivated by funding from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Tlaib, for her part, was criticized by House Republicans earlier in 2019 after she described the "calming feeling" she experienced when thinking about the Holocaust in part because, as she put it, Palestinians helped create "a safe haven for Jews" in the aftermath of the genocide.

TRUMP SUGGESTS DEMS' JEWISH VOTERS LACK KNOWLEDGE OF SHOW 'GREAT DISLOYALTY,' AMID OMAR-TLAIB FEUD

Omar and Tlaib were also two of just a handful of Democrats who voted against an overwhelmingly approved measure opposing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. When Omar countered that measure with her own resolution, she likened boycotts to those against the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This appeared to prompt the State Department to update its definition of anti-Semitism to include “drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.”