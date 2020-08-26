Top House Dems break with Pelosi in contentious Markey, Kennedy primary

Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler and Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney broke with the House speaker to endorse Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey over his opponent, Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., endorsed Kennedy over the more liberal incumbent last week in the Massachusetts Senate primary set for Sept. 1. Progressives usually balk at the Democratic establishment for its efforts to protect incumbents, but this time they cried foul at Pelosi’s decision to campaign against a colleague. Pelosi served with Markey in the House for over 25 years.

Nadler departed from the speaker to endorse Markey, who co-authored the Green New Deal. “I know his character, and I know his leadership,” Nadler said of Markey in a statement first obtained by The Hill. “There is no doubt in my mind that Ed Markey is the right candidate to fight for the working families in Massachusetts and bring bold, progressive ideas to Congress. Ed has been a champion for climate action, universal health care, and social justice throughout his career. On these issues, he leads and he delivers.”

Maloney, D-N.Y. cited Markey’s work with her to secure $25 million to study gun violence as a public health crisis.

"I'm grateful to Ed for his visionary leadership, and energized by his passion and unfailing commitment to serving the people of Massachusetts and our country,” Maloney said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. has also endorsed Markey. But Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., and the late Rep. John Lewis both endorsed Kennedy.

When Pelosi endorsed Kennedy, the Justice Democrats, a pro-AOC group, said the move “reeks of hypocrisy.” The party is setting one standard for progressives and one entirely different standard for the establishment," they wrote in an email to supporters.

“Never before have the times demanded that we elect courageous leaders as today, which is why I’m pleased to join so many of my colleagues in endorsing Joe Kennedy III for Senate,” Pelosi said in a statement, citing Kennedy's efforts elect more Democrats to win back the House in 2018.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. also expressed frustration at Pelosi.

"No one gets to complain about primary challenges again," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "It seems like less a policy and more a cherry-picking activity," she said, referencing Pelosi's action and efforts from the D.C. establishment to bankroll a primary challenge to fellow "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Markey congratulated Kennedy on the speaker’s endorsement.

In a statement, Markey called Pelosi "a tremendous, effective leader who has shattered glass ceilings throughout her career." He added that "any candidate would be proud to have her endorsement, and I congratulate Congressman Kennedy on securing her support."