Nadler involved in car accident but unhurt; Barr hearing delayed

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., was involved in a car accident Tuesday morning on his way to Washington but was not injured, a Nadler spokesman said -- in turn delaying a highly anticipated hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr,

The accident, which involved Nadler's car and another vehicle, took place while the congressman was on his way to the hearing, Nadler's spokesperson said.

BARR TO COME OUT SWINGING AT HEARING

Nadler was not driving at the time, the spokesperson noted.

While he was not hurt, the accident will delay the start of the planned hearing that Nadler is set to preside over. It was originally scheduled for 10 a.m. ET, but is expected to be delayed by about 45 minutes.

Fox News is told Barr is "ready to go on offense" once the hearing actually begins.

According to prepared remarks obtained by Fox News on Monday night, Barr plans to use his first-ever appearance before the House Judiciary Committee to condemn the "grave abuses" in the "bogus Russiagate scandal," while also defending law enforcement officers in no uncertain terms amid unrest in American cities.

The attorney general's unusually aggressive posture will be matched by similarly full-throated arguments from GOP lawmakers on the panel, including ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Fox News is told. GOP lawmakers plan to highlight former Attorney General Eric Holder's remark that he was then-President Barack Obama's "wingman," noting their close relationship to preempt accusations that Barr is President Trump's yes-man. A strategy document from the GOP side also suggests they will defend the Roger Stone commutation and the recent controversial removal of a U.S. attorney.

"Ever since I made it clear that I was going to do everything I could to get to the bottom of the grave abuses involved in the bogus Russiagate scandal, many of the Democrats on this committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the president’s factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions," Barr is expected to say at the outset of his remarks. "Judging from the letter inviting me to this hearing, that appears to be your agenda today."

Barr will go on to deny that Trump has improperly interfered with any of his decisions, before pointing to statistics showing progress on racial-justice issues, according to his prepared remarks.

Fox News' Gregg Re and John Roberts contributed to this report.