Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published

NAACP calls for Trump's impeachment in unanimous vote

Gerren Keith Gaynor
By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News
close
Trump focuses on winning new states, 2020 Democrats focus on attacking TrumpVideo

Trump focuses on winning new states, 2020 Democrats focus on attacking Trump

American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp and former Clinton campaign adviser Richard Goodstein on the difference in rhetoric for the 2020 presidential race.

Members of the NAACP voted unanimously on Tuesday calling for President Trump’s impeachment.

Delegates present at the civil rights organization’s annual convention in Detroit voted in favor of the measure, according to the group’s official Twitter page.

"Trump’s misconduct is unmistakable and has proven time and time again, that he is unfit to serve as the president of this country," NAACP President Derrick Johnson tweeted.

The NAACP, also known as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, joins a list of dissenters calling for Congress to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump.

So far, 87 members in the House have announced support for an impeachment inquiry, according to The Hill. Democratic leaders, however, have expressed reluctance on the matter.

Gerren Keith Gaynor is a Digital Editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @MrGerrenalist.