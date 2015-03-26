N.H. Election Chief: 250K GOP Votes Expected

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner says he expects 250,000 ballots to be cast in the highly contested Republican presidential primary on Tuesday and 75,000 on the Democratic side.

As of last month, New Hampshire had about 232,000 registered Republicans, 223,000 Democrats and 313,000 undeclared voters, who can vote in either primary. The state also allows same-day voter registration at the polls.

In 2008, when both sides had contested races, just over 241,000 ballots were cast in the GOP primary and 289,000 in the Democratic primary.

There will be 30 candidates seeking the presidential nomination on the GOP ballot Tuesday and 14 on the Democratic side, including incumbent President Barack Obama.

Tuesday's contest is the nation's first primary of the presidential nominating season.