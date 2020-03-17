Mulvaney under self-quarantine after niece falls ill

Outgoing White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is self-quarantining in South Carolina after his niece became sick, though he previously tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The step is being taken after incoming White House Chief of Staff Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., also self-quarantined last week upon learning he had potential contact with someone who tested positive. He announced he would remain quarantined while preparing to transition into his new role until the end of the 14-day quarantine period.

Mulvaney has no symptoms and previously tested negative for the coronavirus, but his 28-year-old niece, who works for the Trump campaign, interacted with members of the Brazilian delegation that made a diplomatic visit to President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend. Members of that delegation have since tested positive for coronavirus.

His niece tested negative for the flu, but a test for coronavirus has yet to come back. Still, his niece is said to have recovered since falling ill.

Mulvaney will spend the remainder of the 14-day coronavirus quarantine period at home -- an arrangement that will end this weekend.

The White House announced Saturday that Trump had tested negative for the coronavirus after taking a test late Friday night.