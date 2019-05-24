Mueller wants to testify for Congress 'in private,' Jerry Nadler says

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Thursday that Robert Mueller plans to testify in front of Congress “in private."

Democrats have been vying for Mueller to clarify his report's findings on Russian interference in the 2016 election since the investigation finished at the end of March.

Nadler, who was on “The Rachel Maddow Show,” said his committee feels it's important for the American people to hear what Mueller has to say.

“We would see a transcript” of the interview, he said.

The congressman said Mueller sees himself as apolitical and “he doesn’t want to participate in anything that he might regard as a political spectacle, especially if the Republicans on the committee start asking him about the beginning of the investigation. I’m speculating really,” he told Maddow.

Trump said he would leave the decision up to Attorney General William Barr who stated last week he would not stop Mueller from testifying.