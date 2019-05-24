Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Mueller wants to testify for Congress 'in private,' Jerry Nadler says

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Will Robert Mueller testify before the House Judiciary Committee?Video

Will Robert Mueller testify before the House Judiciary Committee?

Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins says Democrats will not call Robert Mueller to testify because they are afraid of what he will say.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Thursday that Robert Mueller plans to testify in front of Congress “in private."

Democrats have been vying for Mueller to clarify his report's findings on Russian interference in the 2016 election since the investigation finished at the end of March.

MUELLER MUST TESTIFY IN CONGRESS BEFORE ANY TRUMP IMPEACHMENT PROCESS BEGINS: DEMOCRATIC REP. GARAMENDI

Nadler, who was on “The Rachel Maddow Show,” said his committee feels it's important for the American people to hear what Mueller has to say.

“We would see a transcript” of the interview, he said.

The congressman said Mueller sees himself as apolitical and “he doesn’t want to participate in anything that he might regard as a political spectacle, especially if the Republicans on the committee start asking him about the beginning of the investigation. I’m speculating really,” he told Maddow.

Trump said he would leave the decision up to Attorney General William Barr who stated last week he would not stop Mueller from testifying.