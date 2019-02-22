Mueller team denies leaking Roger Stone indictment to CNN

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team on Friday denied allegations from former Trump adviser Roger Stone that his indictment was leaked to CNN before it was unsealed last month.

“The Special Counsel’s Office is aware of no information indicating that reporters were given any advance knowledge of a possible indictment from the Special Counsel’s office,” the filing states.

Stone’s legal team had filed a motion in federal court claiming his indictment had been leaked after CNN was the only network to stake out Stone's Fort Lauderdale home when he was arrested before dawn last month. CNN later aired video of the arrest that showed a team of FBI agents with guns banging on Stone’s door and demanding that he come outside.

FBI'S SHOW OF FORCE IN ROGER STONE ARREST SPURS CRITICISM OF MUELLER TACTICS

The arrest operation drew scrutiny from President Trump, who questioned on Twitter, “who alerted CNN to be there?”

CNN has denied being tipped off to the arrest, claiming they knew to be there because of “good reporting.” If that is the case, reporters have noted CNN was remarkably lucky in guessing when Stone might be arrested.

“CNN’s ability to capture the arrest of Roger Stone was the result of determined reporting and interpreting clues revealed in the course of events. That’s called journalism,” CNN said.

The filing from Mueller’s team accuses Stone of suggesting “without evidence” that prosecutors publicly released the indictment before the arrest to allow news media to witness Stone’s arrest, claiming the indictment was not “publicly released until after the defendant was arrested.”

JUDGE RIPS INTO ROGER STONE, BARS HIM FROM SPEAKING PUBLICLY ON CASE

The 24-page indictment against the former Trump adviser alleges that Stone worked to obstruct the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election by making false statements to the committee, denying he had records sought by the committee and persuading a witness to provide false testimony. Stone has pleaded not guilty.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.