Dan Bongino: Republicans can't let Mueller off hook for what's missing in Russia report

Republicans have a "golden opportunity" to press Robert Mueller on Capitol Hill this week, especially for what he didn't include in the Russia report, according to Fox News contributor Dan Bongino.

The former U.S. Secret Service agent told "Fox & Friends" that Mueller hid information to "keep this thing going and he wanted to obstruct the Trump administration."

"You can't let Mueller off the hook and you can't let him give one-worded answers," the author of "Spygate: The attempted sabotage of Donald J. Trump" added. "I want an explanation. Republicans should as well...It's not what's in the report. It's what's not in the report and why Mueller chose to leave out key pieces of information indicating that the Trump team did nothing wrong."

Bongino, who was also a former New York City police officer, blasted the Mueller report as a "400-piece op-ed designed to attack Donald Trump." He called House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., "a disgrace to Congress" ahead of the hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Nadler accused President Trump of committing "high crimes and misdemeanors" on "Fox News Sunday" and said Trump's infractions meet the standard of impeachment.

Nadler told Fox News host Chris Wallace Sunday that if Republicans bring up the Steele dossier, it will just be a waste of time.

But Bongino believes Americans deserve answers outside the report because Meuller's story on why he failed to exonerate Trump on obstruction has changed.